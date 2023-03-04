San Martín juega en Buenos Aires frente al Deportivo Moron
El partido es a las 21.15 hs.
Terna Arbitral
Árbitro: Juan Pafundi
Asistente 1: Juan Pablo Millenar
Asistente 2: Damián Olivetto
Cuarto árbitro: Damián Rubino
ZONA A
|#
|Equipo
|Pts
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|Alte Brown
|10
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|2
|Agropecuario
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|6
|+1
|3
|Temperley
|8
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|4
|Almagro
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Brown (PM)
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|6
|Def. Unidos
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|7
|Gimnasia (M)
|6
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|8
|San Martin (T)
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|9
|All Boys
|6
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|0
|10
|Def. de Belgrano
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|11
|San Martin (SJ)
|5
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|12
|Nueva Chicago
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|13
|Alvarado
|3
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|14
|Flandria
|3
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|15
|Patronato
|3
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|16
|San Telmo
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|17
|Guemes (SdE)
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|18
|Estudiantes (RC)
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|19
|Dep. Moron
|1
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|-5