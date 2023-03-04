4 de marzo de 2023

San Martín juega en Buenos Aires frente al Deportivo Moron

El partido es a las 21.15 hs.

Terna Arbitral

Árbitro: Juan Pafundi
Asistente 1: Juan Pablo Millenar
Asistente 2: Damián Olivetto
Cuarto árbitro: Damián Rubino

ZONA A

#EquipoPtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF
1Alte Brown10431061+5
2Agropecuario9430176+1
3Temperley8422052+3
4Almagro75212220
5Brown (PM)6413041+3
6Def. Unidos6413053+2
7Gimnasia (M)6413032+1
8San Martin (T)6320132+1
9All Boys65131440
10Def. de Belgrano54121550
11San Martin (SJ)54121220
12Nueva Chicago43111220
13Alvarado33030110
14Flandria33030110
15Patronato3403134-1
16San Telmo2402246-2
17Guemes (SdE)2402226-4
18Estudiantes (RC)1401326-4
19Dep. Moron1401316-5

