Ganó San Martín

18 de abril de 2021 EDITOR
Fue frente a San Telmo en el estadio 27 de septiembre. La victoria de San Martín fue 5 a 0, con goles de Ezequiel Rescaldani (3), Matias Giménez y Lucas Campana.

El próximo juego del Verdinegro es frente a Defensores de Belgrano el sabado 24 de abril a las 16 hs.

ZONA B

#EquipoPtsPJPGPEPPGFGCDIF
1Guemes (SdE)14642092+7
2Ind Rivadavia146420126+6
3All Boys11632194+5
4Brown (A)106312770
5Def. de Belgrano9623173+4
6Barracas Central9623167-1
7San Martin (SJ)86222117+4
8San Telmo86222812-4
9Atl Rafaela7614165+1
10Gimnasia (J)7621365+1
11Santamarina7614145-1
12Dep. Moron7621368-2
13Tristan Suarez6620458-3
14Almagro66204713-6
15Instituto5605156-1
16Villa Dalmine5605124-2
17Ferro5612348-4
18Brown (PM)3603326-4

