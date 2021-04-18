Ganó San Martín
Fue frente a San Telmo en el estadio 27 de septiembre. La victoria de San Martín fue 5 a 0, con goles de Ezequiel Rescaldani (3), Matias Giménez y Lucas Campana.
El próximo juego del Verdinegro es frente a Defensores de Belgrano el sabado 24 de abril a las 16 hs.
ZONA B
|#
|Equipo
|Pts
|PJ
|PG
|PE
|PP
|GF
|GC
|DIF
|1
|Guemes (SdE)
|14
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|2
|+7
|2
|Ind Rivadavia
|14
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|6
|+6
|3
|All Boys
|11
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|+5
|4
|Brown (A)
|10
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|5
|Def. de Belgrano
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|3
|+4
|6
|Barracas Central
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|San Martin (SJ)
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|11
|7
|+4
|8
|San Telmo
|8
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|12
|-4
|9
|Atl Rafaela
|7
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|5
|+1
|10
|Gimnasia (J)
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|5
|+1
|11
|Santamarina
|7
|6
|1
|4
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|12
|Dep. Moron
|7
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|13
|Tristan Suarez
|6
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|8
|-3
|14
|Almagro
|6
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|15
|Instituto
|5
|6
|0
|5
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|16
|Villa Dalmine
|5
|6
|0
|5
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|17
|Ferro
|5
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|18
|Brown (PM)
|3
|6
|0
|3
|3
|2
|6
|-4